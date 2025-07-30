The Milwaukee Brewers secured a pivotal divisional win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, but it came with a brief scare involving one of the game’s brightest young stars. Outfielder Jackson Chourio exited early with a right hamstring issue, raising concern among Milwaukee fans. Fortunately, both Chourio and team officials struck a cautiously optimistic tone after the game.

The injury occurred in the fifth inning of the second game in the Brewers vs. Cubs series to close out July, when the 21-year-old pulled up while rounding second base on what turned into a stand-up triple. He noticeably slowed as he approached third and was promptly removed from the game. Team trainers later diagnosed a right hamstring spasm, with Blake Perkins entering as his replacement.

Following the win, MLB’s Adam McCalvy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video of Chourio, who, speaking through an interpreter, downplayed the severity of the injury in his postgame comments.

“When I saw the ball hit off the wall there, I think it happened when I accelerated a touch there to get the extra base,” Chourio said. “It was more like a little tickle at first, but the more I kept going, it kept on going. Then I was just hoping to get to third base. Once I got there, it just felt more like a cramp.”

Jackson Chourio felt a tickle in his hamstring. More tests are needed to determine whether it's something concerning.

Milwaukee outfield depth has already been tested this season due to previous injuries to other contributors, making Chourio’s potential absence noteworthy. However, no immediate imaging or injured list move was announced, and manager Pat Murphy told reporters they would continue to monitor the situation.

The rising star's early exit came during a 9-3 statement win that helped the Brewers stretch their NL Central lead. Milwaukee improved to 64-43 with the victory, now two games ahead of Chicago in the NL Central standings. The timing of Chourio’s status matters as the team nears Thursday's MLB trade deadline and enters a key August stretch.

Chourio has been a driving force behind the Brewers’ success this season, posting a .276 average with 17 home runs and 18 stolen bases. His combination of power, speed, and defensive range has made him a staple in the lineup since signing an eight-year, $82 million extension prior to his debut. With Milwaukee trying to fend off both the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in a tightly contested division race, any extended absence would deal a significant blow to their momentum.