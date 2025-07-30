Andrew Vaughn gave Brewers fans a moment to remember Tuesday night — and they’re making sure the baseball world hears about it. In the bottom of the sixth inning against the rival Cubs, Vaughn demolished a grand slam to left-center field, blowing the game open and stretching Milwaukee’s lead to 9-2. The blast was not only the longest homer of Vaughn’s Brewers tenure, but also a signature moment that sent American Family Field — and Brewers Twitter — into absolute chaos.

Andrew Vaughn GRAND SLAM 😤💥pic.twitter.com/oRlRYCgObI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2025

The moment wasn’t just about the scoreboard. As the ball sailed out and the crowd erupted, the broadcast quickly cut to Cubs manager Craig Counsell, now in enemy colors after leaving Milwaukee last offseason.

“LOVE how it zooms in on Counsell after,” wrote @Shady_Justin on X, capturing the sentiment of thousands of Brewers fans who are still salty about Counsell’s departure to Chicago.

Brewers, Andrew Vaughn left the Cubs in shambles on Tuesday

Vaughn’s slam was the highlight of a six-run inning and capped off another strong performance in what’s becoming a hot stretch for the 26-year-old slugger. After batting just .189 with a .314 slugging percentage for the White Sox earlier this season, Vaughn has turned it around in Milwaukee, taking full advantage of his opportunity at first base with Rhys Hoskins and Jake Bauers both sidelined.

“Pat Murphy fixed him.” @Luigi__457 declared on social media, giving credit to the Brewers’ skipper for Vaughn’s resurgence.

Even fans from Vaughn’s old stomping grounds had to admit it stings. “Looks like another bad move by the White Sox, OMG,” said @gregkapsimalis. Meanwhile, Brewers fans were happy to rub it in: “Thank you @whitesox,” posted @Klinie44 with a perfectly timed screenshot of Vaughn circling the bases.

The slam was Vaughn’s fourth home run in 14 games since joining the Brewers and showcased the kind of pop Milwaukee desperately needs as it looks to hold its spot atop the NL Central. It also comes amid reports the Brewers are shopping for left-handed first base help, including interest in Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn. But if Vaughn keeps swinging like this, that search might be over.

While the night ended on a high note, there was a scare earlier when star rookie Jackson Chourio exited the game with a hamstring spasm after legging out a triple. Chourio, who leads the league in doubles and has 17 home runs on the year, walked off under his own power and will be re-evaluated.

Still, the night belonged to Vaughn. For a team hunting for a spark — and a fanbase still loving a little drama with their wins — his grand slam was everything. Brewers fans didn’t just witness a big swing. They witnessed a little redemption, a little rivalry revenge, and a whole lot of reason to believe.