While the official starters for 2023 Opening Day are set to be announced later this week, Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has evidently received the nod already, which isn’t a surprise by any means. The veteran jumped on Twitter Wednesday and sent a heartfelt message to the Cubs faithful ahead of the March 30th season opener at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Beyond thankful and grateful to be named the Opening Day starter for this year. Truly can’t wait to feel the energy in Wrigley. CUBS fans…THANK YOU in advance for the passion and vibe y’all provide each and every day. Can’t wait to compete for you all year! 🗣️”, Marcus Stroman said.

Stroman is arguably the most talented arm in this rotation. He’s coming off a very impressive performance in the World Baseball Classic with Puerto Rico as well, giving up just three earned runs in nine innings. Last season in his first season for the Cubbies, the former first-round pick made 25 starts, pitching to a 3.50 ERA while posting a 6-7 record.

On Tuesday, Stroman voiced he’d love the honor of taking the hill on Opening Day, but the 31-year-old also revealed there is a bigger goal in mind:

“I’m not somebody who needs the opening-day start … I’m trying to make 33, 34 starts and that’s the goal,” Marcus Stroman said, via The Chicago Tribune. “But to feel that energy at Wrigley, that’s why you work so hard for those moments and I feel like I’d be the perfect one to go out there and pitch opening day.”

Stroman also has a 2.08 ERA in two Spring Training appearances. Hopefully, he can carry that brilliance into the regular season and give Chicago consistency at the top end of the rotation.