Pete Crow-Armstrong has yet to record his first MLB hit, but the Chicago Cubs rookie is showing why he got his first big league call-up with some spectacular defense in center field.

Crow-Armstrong flashed the leather on multiple occasions in his first Cubs start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Flying around an MLB outfield and making tricky plays look simple is something the 2020 first-round pick has envisioned before.

“I have dreamed about — literally dreamed about — making those catches,” Crow-Armstrong said, via Jordan Bastian, “and tried to picture what it'd feel like. I'd say that it exceeds what I thought. But that's just the preparation I've done and the work I've put in.”

Crow-Armstrong has long been touted for his exceptional defense and it took him little time to establish that at the major league level. He made a leaping catch just shy of the center field wall in the first inning, then followed that by ranging nearly 100 feet to make a sliding grab in right-center in the sixth inning.

Between those two stellar defensive plays, Crow-Armstrong drove in the first run of his MLB career in the second inning, extending an early Cubs lead. Though frustrated with the way he's swung the bat so far through five major league plate appearances, the Cubs' top prospect is making up for it with other contributions that are definitely getting noticed.

The Cubs lost the game on Tuesday, but they seem to have won in their decision to bring up Pete Crow-Armstong for the final three weeks of the regular season. Chicago thinks the rookie can help them reach the postseason and with defense like that, he should.