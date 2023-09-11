The Chicago Cubs are holding on to a National League Wild Card spot with a few weeks left before the postseason. They are two games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot, so things are looking really promising. Now, they have decided to call up their top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

‘Big news in Chicago: Top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is being called up by the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. The plan is for him to be activated on Tuesday. Cubs are gearing up for a playoff run, and their best prospect will be there with them.'

Crow-Armstrong is the top prospect in the Cubs system and the No. 12 overall prospect in the entire MLB, per MLB Pipeline. During the 2023 minor league season, Crow-Armstrong is hitting .283 with 20 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases. Since being promoted to Triple-A Iowa, he has hitting .271 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 34 games, so there is a ton of excitement as he now heads to the big league ballclub.

Crow-Armstrong was selected 19th overall by the New York Mets in 2020 and didn't take long to make his way through the Cubs system after he was acquired in 2021 as part of the trade that sent Javier Baez to the Mets. In 2022, Crow-Armstrong was in Single-A and A-Plus, so he made his Double-A debut this season before being promoted again.

The Cubs begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies on Monday, so there is a chance we see Crow-Armstrong's MLB debut at Coors Field.