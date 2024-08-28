Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong recently had himself a memorable series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago swept Pittsburgh in a three-game series that lasted from Monday-Wednesday. Wednesday's game even saw the Cubs erase a seven-run deficit en route to the victory. Crow-Armstrong made MLB history during the series, per OptaSTATS.

The Cubs 22-year-old rookie had multiple three-plus hit games, stole three or more bases in a game and scored four or more runs in a game. OptaSTATS reports that Crow-Armstrong is the first rookie in the modern era of MLB (since 1901) to accomplish all three of the aforementioned feats in a single series.

Crow-Armstrong is regarded as a player who can do plenty of different things on the field. He offers a blend of speed and power to go along with five-tool potential. Crow-Armstrong has not played all that well during his rookie campaign, but his ceiling remains intriguing nonetheless.

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong previously addressed rookie season

Crow-Armstrong was once the team's top prospect. Expectations have been high ever since he made his MLB debut in 2023. Crow-Armstrong took some time to address his rookie season during an interview in mid-August.

“Personally, the weight is off my shoulders now,” Crow-Armstrong said previously, via Bruce Levine of Audacy's 670 The Score. “I think what was driving me up a wall is that I wasn't impacting anything positive either winning or losing. I was helped by the fact that the greater focus was on where we are now, keeping these wins coming. I want to keep doing it. I want to keep this approach and how I want to see each pitch.

“It has been a year that guys probably feel like they are underperforming a little bit. It has shown me that we have a lot of pros in this clubhouse who know how to get it back.”

Having talent is important, but the mental element of baseball is arguably the most challenging part. Baseball is a sport where even the best hitters fail seven out of 10 times. It is a game of failure, and only those who learn to overcome the adversity tend to fare well.

Crow-Armstrong is learning important lessons this season. The Cubs still believe in the former top prospect. For now, Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs will look to finish the 2024 campaign on a positive note.