Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly has become the latest big name player embroiled in trade rumors. In fact, it seemed at one point as if the closer was destined to be traded to the Chicago Cubs. However, Pressly holds the high card at the Cubs-Astros final table.

Pressly has a full no-trade clause, meaning he determines his next destination. He has told the Astros he doesn't want to move too far East or West. When it comes to the Cubs, the closer is still uncommitted either way, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Chicago isn't alone in their Pressly pursuit. However, they at least fit his geographical wants. Furthermore, with the Cubs reportedly getting so close on a deal, it's clear the Astros at least see a worthwhile trade package. It'll now just come down to Pressly and his preferences. That fact he is, ‘uncommitted,' rather than fully out on a potential deal shows he is seriously considering the move.

Still, Pressly has spent the past seven years in Houston. He has certainly earned his no-trade clause, putting up a 2.81 ERA and a 411/82 K/BB ratio over 342 games. Pressly is a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion. For him to accept a trade away from the Astros, it would need to be a near perfect situation.

The Cubs have been adamant on adding a closer during the offseason. A trade to Chicago ensures that he maintains that ninth-inning role and is a revered option out of the pen. Fans can argue who has better World Series chances between the Astros and Cubs, but it's clear the North Siders are attempting to compete. They already acquired his former teammate Kyle Tucker earlier in the offseason.

Ryan Pressly and the Astros will continue to mull over the decision. The Cubs aren't walking away anytime soon either. But ultimately, Chicago and Houston are at Pressly's will as they try to come to terms on a deal.