After recently picking up Kyle Hendrick's contract option, the Cubs made a move to retain veteran catcher Yan Gomes.

The Chicago Cubs seek to return to the MLB Playoffs after an underwhelming 2023 season. The Cubs finished the regular season with an 83-79 record and narrowly missed a wild-card spot. However, Chicago is making moves to make more noise in the NL Central. The team exercised its club option on Kyle Hendricks, and now, the Cubs are bringing back Yan Gomes.

Cubs retain veteran catcher Yan Gomes

Chicago picked up Gomes' $6 million option, per Jesse Rogers. This is a solid move by Chicago's club. Gomes provides veteran leadership and comes off one of his most productive MLB seasons.

The 36-year-old filled the stat sheet in multiple categories in 2023. He had the third-most hits of his career (102) and his second-best RBI (63). Naturally, Gomes will be important for the team's chemistry as he prepares to enter his third year with the Cubs.

The team's move to retain Gomes comes just after picking up Kyle Hendricks' $16.5 million option. Like Gomes, Hendricks brings a veteran presence to the clubhouse. Chicago's recent moves are raising eyes with the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes set to begin.

Ohtani has been linked with several teams with Chicago being one of them. Are the Cubs retaining their veterans to entice Ohtani? The superstar player is rumored to favor a warm climate though which could leave Chicago at a disadvantage.

Furthermore, the contracts the Cubs are taking on may decrease their chances of offering Ohtani the lucrative contract he will command. Nevertheless, Chicago will be sure to continue to strengthen its roster so it can have a better postseason showing.