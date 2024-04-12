The Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Cubs Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Mariners.
The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners are settling into the season. The Cubs are 7-5 through 12 games, and the Mariners are 5-8 through 13. The Cubs have to be quietly encouraged by their body of work, given that they have already faced tough teams. Chicago has played the Texas Rangers, the defending World Series champions, on the road. The Cubs avoided getting swept, which could prove to be important as the season moves along. The Cubs split six games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, two very powerful and talented teams. The Cubs have a 7-5 record against an above-average strength of schedule. If they can continue to play close to break-even versus good teams and can hammer bad teams — which they did when they swept a three-game series from the Colorado Rockies — they should be in good shape in August and September.
The Mariners, at 5-8, have a clear weakness: They don't hit well enough up and down their batting order. This is what happens when a team which needed more offense did not retain Eugenio Suarez, who went to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Mariners are not a strong hitting team and are fighting uphill precisely because it is not easy for them to score in bunches. They grabbed one win in Toronto this week against the Blue Jays, but that was only because their pitching held Toronto to one run in nine innings and allowed the Mariners to finally score several runs in the 10th. It is a real struggle for the Mariners to score five runs in nine regulation innings. Seattle has to find a way to create offense more consistently, or else this season will spin off the tracks.
Here are the Cubs-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cubs-Mariners Odds
Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-184)
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+152)
Over: 7.5 (-118)
Under: 7.5 (-104)
How To Watch Cubs vs. Mariners
TV: Apple TV
Stream: Apple TV+
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread
The Cubs have played good ball against good teams and have started well this season. Manager Craig Counsell is a savvy, veteran voice in the dugout who should be able to make better decisions than what we saw from Davis Ross one year ago. The Cubs have given up large numbers of runs in games versus the Dodgers and Padres, but the Mariners don't have nearly the same offense as Los Angeles and San Diego. That should help the Cubs to win this game and create the kind of game they want.
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The Mariners are already beginning to feel a sense of urgency in their early-season games. They know that with the Texas Rangers in their division, they can't fall too many games below .500 if they want to have any shot in the American League West. They were 4-8. They won in Toronto on Wednesday to move to 5-8. That win in Toronto, in extra innings, could give this team the confidence it needs to play better and set a better tone for future games.
Final Cubs-Mariners Prediction & Pick
The Cubs have been a better team than the Mariners through the first two weeks of the season. The Cubs had a much shorter flight to Seattle (San Diego) than the Mariners (Toronto) did leading into this game. Chicago will be fresh and will be able to cover the spread.
Final Cubs-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5