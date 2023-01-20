Cult of the Lamb recently announced a major content update for their game, titled Relics of the Old Faith.

RELICS OF THE OLD FAITH is coming in early 2023! As our first FREE Major Content Update, it will add significant depth and replayability: ⚔️ Combat

🏰 Dungeons

🏆 Endgame Content

🔎 Secrets? As it has been written, so it shall be 🔮 pic.twitter.com/eo6IjYYqe4 — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) January 19, 2023

Massive Monster recently announced that Cult of the Lamb would be receiving its first major content update. Title Relics of the Old Faith, the content update will bring to the game some combat updates, new dungeons, endgame content, and some secrets as well. Although the content update announcement is recent, we have actually been getting teasers for it since last year.

HEAVY ATTACKS – The first reveal of Cult of the Lamb's Free Major Content Update coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/Ku810Qp24r — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) December 30, 2022

The Heavy Attacks shown in the Tweet above are most likely one of the various combat changes coming in this update. There’s one Heavy Attack per weapon type, so players will have to experiment with how to weave those into their regular combos.

Other than the Relics of the Old Faith, Massive Monster also teased the game’s roadmap, detailing another free content update. This update, which will arrive in mid-2023, will focus more on the Cult management side of the game. They also listed down additional story elements, customization, accessibility, and more. Of course, we will have to wait for more details and announcements regarding that one.

As for the upcoming major update, they only said Early 2023 for its release date. That means it should be happening soon or within a month or two. We will make sure to update you should they announce the exact date for this update.

That’s all the information we have about Cult of the Lamb and its upcoming update. You can check out more details about the game if you are interested in getting it. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest in gaming news.