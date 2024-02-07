Cyberpunk sequel's excitement grows with leaked gameplay of Orion, showcasing new features and the next chapter in the futuristic saga.

Following a series of job postings by CD Projekt Red, first gameplay details of the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, tentatively titled “Orion,” have surfaced online. These listings not only confirm the ongoing development of the game but also provide insights into the expected features and mechanics of the next installment in the Cyberpunk series.

CD Projekt Red Ramps Up Development For Cyberpunk Sequel

CD Projekt Red, the acclaimed developer behind the Cyberpunk and The Witcher series, had officially confirmed Orion in October 2022, even before the game entered pre-production. This early announcement was part of a strategic move to attract talent by making the project's existence known to the public. Following this announcement, the opening of CD Projekt Red's North American studio in Boston and its Vancouver branch has led to the advertising of various roles, indicating that the sequel's development is now progressing steadily.

A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, currently called "Project Orion", is in development according to a job listing offer. pic.twitter.com/2mYqwLf3fw — Instant Gaming (@InstantGamingEN) February 7, 2024

The recent job postings, numbering 18, not only reaffirm the game's development but also shed light on the gameplay mechanics and narrative structure players can expect. Notably, the sequel will be built on Unreal Engine 5, suggesting significant graphical and performance improvements over its predecessor, which was built on CD Projekt Red's proprietary REDengine.

Enhancements And Innovations In Orion's Gameplay Mechanics

One of the most intriguing details to emerge from the job listings is the inclusion of a crafting system, as indicated by the advertisement for a lead systems designer. This addition suggests a deeper level of customization and interaction within the game world. Furthermore, the storytelling approach seems to mirror that of the first game, employing a mix of scripted gameplay events and cutscenes, with motion-captured character animations enhancing the immersive narrative style that players lauded in Cyberpunk 2077.

The job listings also hint at the sequel featuring open-world events, interactive dialogue systems, and RPG elements, indicating an evolution from the first game. CD Projekt Red has expressed its intention for Orion to follow a development trajectory similar to The Witcher series, refining aspects that were less successful in the first installment while retaining and enhancing its acclaimed features.

However, given the emphasis on hiring for senior positions and considering the typical development cycles of AAA games, it's apparent that Orion is still in the early stages of development. This suggests that fans may have a considerable wait ahead of them, potentially even longer than the wait for the original Cyberpunk 2077.

Leaked Details Fuel Anticipation For Cyberpunk Sequel

The leak has sparked widespread speculation and excitement among the gaming community, with fans eagerly dissecting the available details to predict the direction CD Projekt Red will take with the sequel. The success of Cyberpunk 2077, despite its controversial launch, has set high expectations for Orion, with players hoping for a game that not only addresses the shortcomings of its predecessor but also pushes the boundaries of the open-world RPG genre.

CD Projekt Red has yet to officially comment on the leaked gameplay details, leaving fans to wonder about the accuracy of the information and the potential features that have yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the job postings and the strategic moves by the studio suggest a commitment to making Orion a landmark title in the Cyberpunk series.

As the development of the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel progresses, more details are expected to emerge, painting a clearer picture of what CD Projekt Red has in store for the future of the Cyberpunk universe. For now, fans can only speculate and await further announcements with bated breath, hoping that Orion will fulfill the lofty expectations set by its predecessor.

