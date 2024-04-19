Netflix just released a video to announce its upcoming series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Deadline reported.
The series follows the end of the 16-season run of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team on CMT. The show ended on the Paramount cable network in 2022.
When the series ended, cheerleader director Kelli Finglass said that the organization was in the “process of negotiating a new partnership” on a “new platform.” Finglass will also be involved in the series for the streaming platform.
The upcoming series will follow the 2023-2024 squad of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from auditions and training camp all the way through the entire NFL season.
Greg Whiteley is attached to direct. The production team behind Cheer and Last Chance U will also be part of the upcoming show.
The seven-part series will see Finglass and the cheerleaders' — both current and hopefuls — personal stories behind their uniforms.
Producer Greg Whitely said, “The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by—especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys.”
He added, “To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture.”
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 101
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (or DCC aka America's Sweethearts, their official nickname) were formed in the 1960s. The inspiration for their uniforms came from exotic dancer Bubbles Cash walked down the 50-yard line staircase in a short skirt during the Cotton Bowl game between the Atlanta Falcons.
This explains why the Netflix announcement video opened up with a voiceover that said, “You need to look like a supermodel but perform like an athlete.”
In the lead up to the 1970 season, then Cowboys General Manager Tex Schramm decided to change the DCC's image in order to boost attendance. The major change was for an all-female squad and their uniforms and routines to focus more on dancing and less acrobatic routines.
The 10 1970 season cheerleaders came from local high schools and were tasked to completely redesign the uniforms as well as come up with new dance-style cheer routines with the help of a choreographer. The next year, the team changed the rules to allow high school drill team officers to try out for the squad.
In 1972, the squad now consisted of adults so that it would allow the team to again redesign the uniforms for a more revealing style. The DCC transitioned from the traditional skirt to hot pants, which is closer to how the America's Sweethearts look today.
Finglass was a former Cowboys cheerleader, who was on the team from 1984 to 1989. She was also the first cheerleader to be invited back without going through the usual audition process. She became the DCC director in 1991.
The DCCs haven't been without its share of scandals. In 2022, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones paid a $2.4 million settlement due to voyeurism allegations.