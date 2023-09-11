Dallas Cowboys safety and Florida A&M alumnus Markeese Bell had an outstanding season debut in the 40-0 victory against the New York Giants. The former Rattler led the Cowboys in tackles with 8 tackles (6 solo) and was second in the game in tackles for both teams, only trailing Micah McFadden of the Giants who had 11 tackles (4 solo). Bell also had a tackle for loss on the evening.

Bell's amazing performance isn't new to HBCU fans. He was a defensive star for Florida A&M, playing for the Rattlers for two seasons. In 2019, he tallied 61 tackles (38 solo), 5 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He performed even better in 2021, finishing the year with 95 tackles (71 solo), 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 1 pass deflection. FAMU made the NCAA FCS Playoffs in 2021 and Bell used that moment to further showcase his skills in hopes of continuing his playing career on the professional level, ending the game with 16 total tackles and one forced fumble in the 38-14 loss.

Bell went undrafted in 2022 but was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and took the field last season, although his play was limited. He made noise in the 2023 NFL preseason, having a 10 tackles (4 solo) and 1 pass breakup performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bell was added to the Cowboy's 53-man roster at the conclusion of the pre-season.

In an interview posted on the Dallas Cowboys' website, Bell talked about stepping up in the absence of injured linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, saying, “Honestly, however I can help the team is how I see myself. So, if they need me to play linebacker…safety…hybrid…I'm willing to do whatever.”

Bell and the Cowboys host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in Dallas on Sunday, September 17 at 4:25 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Fox.