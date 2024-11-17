UFC 309 is finally in the books and after almost a two-year wait, Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones returned to action to defend his belt. Fighting for the first time at Madison Square Garden in his home state of New York, Jones defeated Stipe Miocic via TKO in the third round to secure the first title defense of his heavyweight reign. Following the fight, both Jon Jones and UFC President Dana White shared their thoughts on the GOAT's future moving forward.

Many believed the Main Event bout at UFC 309 would be Jones' final fight as he previously hinted towards retirement, but the champion sang a different tune during his in-cage interview with Joe Rogan following the fight.

Expand Tweet



“As far as my future in the octagon, I've decided that maybe I will not retire. I have some conversations to have with Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell].”

Of course, fans and even Dana White himself have been pushing towards a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall matchup with Aspinall as the number one contender in line for the title shot. Still, Jones has been hesitant to defend his legacy against a “dangerous up-and-comer” and instead would like to entertain “super fights” to cement his legacy as the best ever.

Jones has previously alluded to facing Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira in a move to his heavyweight division. While it's the only fight that excites Jon Jones immediately following his win, Dana White had other thoughts regarding the potential matchup.

Expand Tweet



“You know what tonight told me, there's no f–king way I make the Pereira fight. Jon's too big, great wrestler – see how he took Stipe down in that first round? I like Alex Pereira, I like him personally. It just doesn't make sense to make that fight.”

Still, White showed some reluctant optimism stating that if both sides were hellbent on the fight, that he would make it happen.

Whether or not we'll see the two champions meet in a super fight, Dana White and Jon Jones certainly have some topics to discuss during their upcoming meetings. Either way, it's safe to say Jon Jones has officially cemented himself as the greatest combat sports athlete to ever live.