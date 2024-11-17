UFC CEO Dana White has been very adamant about his thoughts on Jon Jones' status as the greatest fighter of all time, but he made it known after UFC 309 that his opinion of Stipe Miocic is very similar. White believes that Miocic, who retired in the Octagon after a third-round TKO loss to Jones in the UFC 309 main event, is still the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

“He's one of the greatest heavyweights ever,” White said, via ESPN. “You can't deny Stipe. Stipe is [No. 1 or No. 2] all time.”

While Miocic's legacy was already set before UFC 309, he had a rough night in the cage with Jones. The 42-year-old entered the fight coming off a three-year layoff, with his last fight ending in a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Francis Ngannou. He has not won a fight since beating Daniel Cormier by decision in their trilogy fight at UFC 252 in 2020.

In terms of solely UFC accomplishments, Miocic is hard to deny as the greatest heavyweight in company history. His three title defenses remain a promotional record in the division. His six title victories overall are tied for first with Randy Couture. Had he beaten Jones at UFC 309, Miocic would have taken the tiebreaker with Couture.

Stipe Miocic's UFC 309 retirement

With his loss to Jones at UFC 309, Miocic picked up consecutive losses for the first time in his career. He also ended the longest layoff of his career while competing in his ninth straight title fight.

Miocic's retirement was simple and to the point. The future UFC Hall of Famer was asked about his future in his post-fight Octagon interview and gave a simple answer without beating around the bush.

“I'm done,” Miocic said to Joe Rogan. “I'm hanging 'em up; I'm retiring. Thank God.”

Assuming he has officially competed for the final time, Miocic retires with a record of 20-5.