The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and one of the best teams in baseball. With Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman already likely making the 2025 All-Star team, other players don't get as much attention. But while Ohtani keeps making history for the Dodgers, others are doing their part to keep the team strong. Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Will Smith are three Dodgers players who are essential and should be on the All-Star team.

The Dodgers always have multiple players make the All-Star team. Thus, this season isn't any different. But while Ohtani and Freeman are getting all the praise, Betts, Yamamoto, and Smith have been steadily producing for the Dodgers, and they probably don't win the World Series without them.

With the All-Star game approaching, there are some choices to make for the last few roster spots. Betts, Yamamoto, and Smith are three players who should make the 2025 All-Star team, and they have illustrated throughout the season why they deserve a spot.

Mookie Betts should make the All-Star team despite a down year

Betts is having a down season, but he is still good enough to make it to the All-Star game. So far, he is batting .262 with nine home runs, 36 RBIs, and 48 runs. Betts also has a .404 slugging percentage and a .347 on-base percentage with six stolen bases. While those numbers are slightly down, it is still good enough for most players to make an impact.

Betts' squared-up percentage is still elite, according to Baseball Savant. Additionally, he is incredibly tough to strike out, making him a threat nightly. Betts is not far removed from the 2023 season, when he clobbered 39 home runs. Ultimately, there is a chance he can pick up his stats in the second half.

Betts should be on the All-Star team because, although he has not reached the level of Ohtani and Freeman, he has still contributed significantly to the Dodgers' success this season. He has three go-ahead home runs for the Dodgers this season, highlighting how dangerous he can still be.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is an ace for the Dodgers

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers are looking for an ace. However, they already seem to have one. They just cannot score any runs for him, and it has hindered his stats this season. Yamamoto is just 6-5 with a 2.64 ERA through 14 starts this season. However, that does not tell the whole story. In his first 10 starts on the mound, the Dodgers gave him just 1.4 runs per game. That equates to just 14 total runs over that period. Despite throwing absolute gems, Yamamoto could not get a win.

One example of this happened in early April against the Philadelphia Phillies. Amazingly, he hurled six shutout innings, allowing no earned runs. But he lost 1-0 because of an error that contributed to the loss, and his offense gave him no run support. It happened again on May 21, 2025, when Yamamoto had a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Remarkably, he finished with nine strikeouts and one hit allowed. Yet, Los Angeles managed just one run, and he ended up with a no-decision

Yamamoto should be on the All-Star team because he has been the receiver of bad run support. Overall, his work has been exceptional, and Yamamoto should have the opportunity to demonstrate to the world why he belongs there.

Will Smith hits his way to the top

Smith continues to clobber the baseball. Despite a preseason ankle injury, he has produced good numbers, batting .330 with seven home runs, 40 RBIs, and 35 runs. Smith also has a .426 on-base percentage with a .521 slugging percentage. Smith should be on the All-Star team because he has been one of the most consistent star catchers in the National League.

Smith continues to produce elite-level numbers, as highlighted on Baseball Savant. Notably, the things that stand out the most are his ability to draw walks and his ability to restrain himself from chasing bad pitches. Smith is very patient at the plate and waits for the right pitch before smashing it into the outfield. Despite not having the strongest bat speed, Smith makes up for it with great slugging metrics and taking the pitches he can get.

Smith is probably the best catcher the Dodgers have had since Mike Piazza. Overall, he often gets lost in the shuffle because of the other superstars on the Dodgers roster. One major example of Smith's ability to swing a game was during the battle with the San Diego Padres on June 17, 2025. Somehow, he turned a 12-pitch at-bat into a two-run, go-ahead home run. His baseball IQ is off the charts, and that is a major reason why he is so successful.