More changes are coming to the College Football Playoff as player availability reports will be required for CFP games next season. This is something that the the Big Ten and the SEC have done, so it's not a big surprise to see the CFP make the change as those two conferences have the majority of the power in college football right now. The CFP is going to look a bit different next year with this change and also the new seeding model that is being implemented.

“The CFP will begin requiring player availability reports, along the lines of the Big Ten and SEC have done in recent seasons, says CFP exec Rich Clark,” Brandon Marcello said in a post.

This is an important change for the College Football Playoff, but bigger ones are coming. For example, the 2025 season could be the last ever 12-team CFP. There has only been one year of it so far, and its second season might be its last. Discussions are taking place about what the format should be in 2026 and beyond, and it sounds like it could be anything.

“Everything is back on the table when it comes to CFP format in 2026 and beyond and there is not a leading format among the group of commissioners, says Rich Clark,” Marcello added.

The biggest change that we will see next season is the new seeding model. Last year, the four byes were awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions. Because of that model, a couple of teams that were ranked inside the top-four didn't actually get seeded inside the top-four. It ended up creating some matchups and an overall bracket that didn't make a whole lot of sense. There probably would've been more competitive matchups throughout the CFP if there was a different seeding model, so a change is coming for next season.

Conference champions are still being rewarded with automatic bids to the CFP, but the four highest-ranked champs are no longer getting automatic byes. Some people didn't like the change because it stops rewarding conference champs, but that isn't true. They still get auto bids to the CFP, and without that, Clemson would not have qualified last season. The Tigers weren't ranked inside the top-12, but they won the ACC and got in. Winning your conference is still important, but it doesn't give you a bye.

The new seeding model is the biggest change and it should create better matchups for the entire College Football Playoff. Last year, Boise State received a bye in the first round of the CFP and so did Arizona State. Neither of those teams were ranked inside of the top-four, and they weren't as good as the teams that were. It messed up the bracket a bit and created some lopsided matchups.

With the new seeding model and player availbility reports, the CFP is going to be different next season. Hopefully they help create a better product for the fans.