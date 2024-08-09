Danganropa fans will have something new to sink their teeth into, as more details about Kazutaka Kodaka’s next big game project are coming out. Check out how extreme action can emerge from Baseball in TRIBE NINE, an upcoming ARPG for both PC and mobile.

“F2P Extreme Baseball ARPG” TRIBE NINE comes out with new gameplay footage

TRIBE NINE is based on the anime series produced by Linden Films, now coming to PC and mobile as an Extreme Action RPG with extreme baseball action. The game is currently in closed beta on Steam.

Set in a dystopian futuristic Neo Tokyo, all conflicts are solved through games. Disaffected youths form groups called Tribes, and they all turn violent and run rampant across the city. The government then decided to have these Tribes compete against each other in games in an attempt to curtail violence. They implemented “XB Law,” letting all conflicts settled through games.

What game is that? It’s called “Extreme Baseball,” which is similar to the game we know, except that players can take all sorts of equipment to use as bats, and the field can be as big as an entire ward. To get an Out, players will have to strike out the opposing batter or tag out a baserunner while holding the ball. Matches end when a Tribe can no longer compete.

Fans of the anime will have something new to look forward to in this game. Both familiar and new faces emerge as seventeen characters are introduced in the closed beta. The game is also voice acted with a star-studded cast including Junichi Suwabe (Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth), Shoya Chiba (Genshin Impact), Akira Ishida (Honkai: Star Rail), and many more.

As the game is currently in closed beta, players will have to wait a little bit more until the game comes out for the general public. For now, we at ClutchPoints Gaming are playing the closed beta and we’ll share with you our First Impressions soon.