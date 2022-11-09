By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The expectations for the Minnesota Timberwolves entering the 2022-23 season were heightened exponentially after they swung a blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert this past offseason. Instead, they have crawled out to a slow start, and have been one of the most disappointing teams to start the year. Many players are struggling, but D’Angelo Russell may be the biggest culprit.

Russell’s role with the Timberwolves has shrunk a bit due to Gobert’s arrival, but he’s remained the team’s starting point guard in the backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. The problem is that Russell’s per game numbers (13.5 PPG, 5.6 APG, 4 RPG, 37.9 FG%) are way down from where they have been throughout his career.

As Russell continues to struggle, calls for the Timberwolves to trade him have increased, and with each passing loss, those trade rumors will only continue to increase. As the Timberwolves begin to explore a potential trade for Russell, let’s take a look at the three best destinations for him if he were to end up getting moved this season.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

For as bad as things look for the Timberwolves, the Lakers serve as a reminder that things could always be worse. The Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the league to start the season, going just 2-8 in their first ten games, and they can use pretty much all the help they can get. Adding Russell to their backcourt could be a move that helps their offense open up.

The Lakers backcourt has been quite confusing this season, which isn’t a surprise. Russell Westbrook has been solid coming off the bench, but the rest of the rotation, which consists of Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, and Patrick Beverley, hasn’t been that impressive. Adding a skilled offensive guard in Russell could help out the Lakers greatly.

Russell would be a great complement alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the sense that he can play in a more off ball role when James wants to take over. Russell’s shooting numbers are down to start the season, but if he can bounce back, he will add perimeter scoring to a Los Angeles team that desperately needs it. It may not fix everything, but adding D’Angelo Russell would be a start for the Lakers.

2. New York Knicks

Similar to the Lakers, the New York Knicks have a rather messy backcourt situation that could be improved by acquiring Russell. The Knicks look like they are on the verge of putting together a playoff run this season, as Jalen Brunson has been a great fit on offense and Julius Randle has been putting together a bit of a bounce back campaign early on. Russell could be the missing piece here.

The Knicks ideally would like to play Quentin Grimes alongside Brunson in the backcourt, but he’s played just two games so far this season, forcing Evan Fournier into a bigger role. That hasn’t worked out too well, as Fournier has had a slow start to the season. Immanuel Quickley continues to come off the bench, but he’s been even worse than Fournier to start the season.

Russell would have to play shooting guard, as Brunson has excelled running the offense so far, but that is a move he would easily be able to make here. Again, Russell hasn’t looked great to start the season, but that’s largely a product of the Timberwolves messy offense. If D’Angelo Russell could come in and provide the Knicks with another steady scoring option, that could help them take off this season.

1. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are one of the more confusing teams in the NBA this season, as they have had violent swings between looking competent and looking like one of the worst teams in the league. But considering the huge deal they gave to Bradley Beal this offseason, the Wizards kind of have to find ways to contend, and adding Russell could be the perfect move for them.

The Wizards have been running Monte Morris in the backcourt alongside Beal, and while he’s been alright, he’s better suited being a bench player. Beal is at his best when he has a true point guard playing alongside him; it’s no surprise the best season of his career came when he was playing alongside the pass-first Westbrook. Russell isn’t the same type of passer as Westbrook, but he did average a career-high 7.1 assists per game last season.

The Wizards ultimately may not be a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference, but adding Russell would give them their best chance at contending, and could also give them a long-term backcourt partner for Beal moving forward. While Washington may not be a winner this season, they are the team that could use D’Angelo Russell’s services the most right now, making them a logical landing spot for him.