After weeks and weeks of questions surrounding his pro wrestling future, with AEW reportedly booking a loss to MJF at All Out because of his contract status, Danial Garcia has officially made his pick between remaining in Tony Khan's company or leaving for WWE to become the new face of NXT.

Taking the ring in the middle of Dynamite‘s first hour, Garcia addressed the crowd head-on, letting the fans in Washington know that, after everything that has transpired and everything open he reviewed, he's going to stay where the best wrestle.

“When you're sitting at home, and you're sitting, and you're contemplating, you just have so much time to think, and you've just gotta think, you know, ‘What is best for my life? What is best for me?' And those answers, what's best for you, it's not always the easy answers, and it's not always the most popular answer either. And the thing is, I never wanted to be a guy who doesn't follow through on my word; I never wanted to be a guy who just disappears with no explanation. So I just feel like it was really important that I come out here, I look all of you in the eye, I look everybody at home in the eye, and let you guys know what I'm going to do,” Garcia declared.

“And I feel like I came to the conclusion that Daniel Garcia can do whatever he wants because Daniel Garcia is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. And I feel like, because I am one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, that I stay where the best wrestle, AEW!”

Welp, there you go, folks; Garcia is, was, and will remain #AllElite, and WWE will have to reevaluate their NXT plans moving forward, as they will now be without the “Red Death” pushing the third brand into its new era on The CW. And the best part? He's already got his sights set on multiple performers in the back. Why? Because after years in the trenches, Garcia is ready to become a champion.

Daniel Garcia wants to christen his new AEW contract with a title belt

Turning his attention from the past to the future, Garcia noted that he isn't just staying in AEW to keep living the dream but to truly impact the professional wrestling industry as a whole, with every champion in the promotion – minus Mercedes Mone and Mariah May, of course – on notice heading into WrestleDream.

“And you see, the Daniel Garcia that's staying in AEW is not the same Daniel Garcia that gets little bro-ed by everyone in the back. This is not the same Daniel Garcia that cries and complains every time he loses a match. This is the Daniel Garcia that AEW builds the future on the back of. This is the Daniel Garcia that represents everybody in the back. And this is the Daniel Garcia that changes everything at AEW. And that starts with gold around my waist,” Garcia declared.

“So this is a shot to everyone in the back, everybody who has a championship, which is a lot of you: you're not safe, and I'm coming for what you've got. The feeling is restored.”

Which belt should Garcia pursue in AEW? Should he go for Jack Perry's TNT Championship? Or maybe Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship? Could his pursuit wait a few weeks, with Garcia picking up a few wins on the way to the Continental Classic? The opportunities aren't quite endless, but they are enticing, which probably played a role in Garcia sticking around in the first place.