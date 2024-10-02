After spending weeks trashing Trick Williams, trashing CM Punk, and even trashing his former employer, AEW, “All Ego” Ethan Page was handed his just desserts on the first episode of NXT on The CW, when, after trying to bend the rules like heels often do, he was handed a defeat and then a GTS as Trick Willie stood tall as the NXT World Champion once more.

Suddenly, everything was right in the WWE Universe, outside of Roxanne Perez, who somehow retained her NXT Women's World Championship over Gulia, and Page would have to slither back to where he came from as he considered his options moving forward.

But before that could happen, Page took to social media to share one final picture of himself and his daughter holding the NXT Championship, with a little shade thrown the “Best in the World's” way for good measure, too.

“He’s been known to ruin locker rooms,” Page wrote on social media. “Didn’t know he’d ruin my life too.”

Now, for fans out of the know, he is clearly referencing Punker's issues in the AEW locker room, with Page being present for more than a few of his big blowups at either All In or All Out. While the duo are now likely on good terms – at least behind the scenes – “All Ego” making it his mission to get back at Punk for taking everything away from him could create some fun moving forward, especially if that's the direction things go after the “Second City Saint's” Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood. Punker feuding with CM Punk in NXT? Don't mind if I do.

Shawn Michaels is proud of Trick Williams and Ethan Page

Discussing the main event of NXT's first show on The CW with Busted Open Radio, Shawn Michaels celebrated the duo of Williams and Page, noting that they made for an excellent main event of the promotion's first show on broadcast television.

“Trick Williams [is] arguably the most popular, charismatic star in NXT history. Trick is somebody that rose to the top pretty quickly. Everybody sees his charisma, sees the gifts that he has. But going up against a guy as experienced as Ethan Page, he’s got his work cut out for him. But he’s somebody that wants to reclaim the NXT Championship. What better place to do it than in Chicago on the launch of the CW show?” Michaels asked via Fightful.

“But this is a huge platform for both guys, for the entire NXT roster. I’m not sure if anybody has had a quicker and bigger ascension to the NXT Championship than Ethan Page. He’s somebody who came in obviously with a great deal of experience, and clearly that experience serves him well, he’s been the NXT Champion. The way he went about winning that title may be questionable in the eyes of some people, but he’s been a fantastic champion from that point on, and he obviously wants to prove that he’s worthy of that championship by defending it against Trick Williams.”

After spending months building up both men, HBK did make the right call having this match as the main event, even if he had to bring in Punk to help add some hype. All things considered, good on Michaels and the rest of NXT for making that happen and for both Williams and Page for delivering the goods.