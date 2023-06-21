Daniel Ricciardo has been on a sabbatical for a while in the Red Bull paddock. He has been the reserve driver for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who are on par to bring the team another World Construsctors' championship. However, Daniel Ricciardo thinks he wants to stay with the team until his retirement.

The reserve driver for Red Bull disclosed his career plans, per Nate Saunders of ESPN.

“This for me would be like the fairytale. Honestly, the fairytale ending [would be] to finish my career here if I could have it all my own way. But we'll see. I'll probably have to work my way up a little bit but it's really nice to be back here,” he said.

Daniel Ricciardo had an impressive run at Red Bull. He first drove for the team with their RB10 Renault car in 2014. The driver found much success on the team before his transfers to Renault and McLaren. Since his sabbatical from the Formula One grid, he has been hosting and doing public relations work as a reserve driver.

However, he may get a start this season as rumors of replacing Nyck De Vries recently surfaced. Daniel Ricciardo still remains optimistic about his future and thinks he can fair well on the paddock.

“I know I can come back as a more complete version of myself,” Daniel Ricciardo said with much confidence on his much-awaited return.

Red Bull is a fitting team for Daniel Ricciardo to retire. It is just a question of who he replaces between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.