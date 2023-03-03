Russian star Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in the Dubai Tennis Championships semifinal on Friday afternoon, accomplishing an incredible feat in the process.

After defeating Djokovic in an ATP 500 event, he became the first player outside of the “Big 4,” that being Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, to defeat the Serbian superstar at a Grand Slam, ATP Finals, Masters 1000 and ATP 500 level, according to tennis writer Bastien Fachan.

Any tennis fan knows that defeating Novak Djokovic is near impossible these days, and the Serb won the 2023 Australian Open to show he still has a few Grand Slams in him yet. He had won 20 matches in a row before being toppled by Medvedev.

But Medvedev has been no slouch lately, winning 13 contests in a row himself; he won the Rotterdam Open in the Netherlands two weeks ago, before defeating Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week.

And he will aim to make it a perfect three-for-three after beating Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 on Friday. Medvedev will play fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday; Rublev defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (9) earlier on Friday.

It’s the first loss for Djokovic this season, showing that Daniil Medvedev truly is in fine form. For the Russian to beat the Serb in a Grand Slam, an ATP Finals, a Masters 1000 and an ATP 500 is truly an amazing feat.

Both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be heading to California for the 2023 Indian Wells Masters next week, a Masters 1000 that will bring together all of tennis’s best players for the first time since the Australian Open in January.

The way Djokovic and Medvedev are playing, there’s a good chance we see a rematch between the two juggernauts before a winner is crowned in California.