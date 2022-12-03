By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson has been one of the cornerstones for the Atlanta Braves during their current run of glory that has seen them win five consecutive National League East titles and the 2021 World Series.

However, Swanson is a free agent who commands a great deal of respect in the market, and the shortstop is going to have options with both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Those are not the only teams interested and the Braves clearly understand his value. Shortstop is the glamour position in this year’s free-agent market, as Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox, Trea Turner of the Dodgers and Carlos Correa of the Twins are also available.

Swanson, 28, played in all 162 games for the Braves, and he hit .277/.329/.447 with 25 homers and 18 stolen bases in 2022. He ranked fourth in homers and eighth in OPS+ among MLB shortstops. He is an excellent fielder even though he does not have the strongest arm. He is extremely quick to the ball and he has a smooth delivery with superb accuracy.

The Cubs are attempting to rebuild their team and get back into playoff contention, while the Phillies want to build on the success they had in 2022 when they won the National League pennant before losing the World Series to the Houston Astros.

Correa may be the top-ranked free agents among the shortstops, with Bogaerts second, Turner third and Swanson fourth. Swanson’s biggest negative is his tendency to strikeout, as he fanned a career-worst 182 times last season. Dansby Swanson has struck out 120 times or more in every season since 2017, with the exception of the Covid-shortened 2020 season.