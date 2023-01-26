When Darby Allin has a strap in AEW, you just know he’s going to defend it like a proper fighting champion should.

Currently in his second reign with the TNT Championship, Allin has defended the title three times since he won it in his home state of Washington before the final Dynamite of January, with wins over Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, and KUSHIDA following his initial win over Samoa Joe and a match booked against Buddy Matthews, set to Lexington, Kentucky on January 25 to make it four.

On a mission to rid AEW of the House of Black, which includes his long-time rival, Brody King, Allin kept things close with Matthews in their first singles match against one another before the lights went black and the rest of the house, King and Malakai Black, joined the “Tiny Taker,” Julia Hart, ringside. Preparing to deliver a beatdown on Sting thanks to their numbers advantage, Team Allin received a boost when who, but Ortiz emerged from the back to attack the duo with a kendo stick in hand. Evening the odds, Sting and Ortiz ran off the rest of The House and allowed Allin to secure the win with his signature move, the Coffin Drop.

Is Ortiz now set to work with Sting and Allin following his falling out with Eddie Kingston? Or is this all part of a grander scheme by Black to secure the TNT Title himself? Either way, it would appear this storyline is just heating up, especially after Samoa Joe called out Allin following the win.