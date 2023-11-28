Musician who's known for Hootie & the Blowfish and his solo career, Dairus Rucker, will receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The award-winning artist will be the 2,766th star, according to the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

Ana Martinex, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor the very talented Darius Rucker.” She added, “I think he will be happy to know that his mentor and friend Charley Pride's star is a few feet away from his star.”

The singer has achieved multi-platinum status as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish, a Grammy-winning band. The group sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.

Additionally, Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member. As a solo country artist, he won a Grammy for Best Solo Country Performance with his version of Wagon Wheel. Plus, he was on the country charts again with his song Beers and Sunshine.

As for Blowfish, the band plans to hit the road in 2024 on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. It will feature Collective Soul and Edwin McCain and will be from May 30 through September 28.

Beyond music, the artist is charitable. He helped a campaign that generated $150 million to help build the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.

To watch Darius Rucker get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it will be December 4 at 11:30 AM PST. Head to 7065 Hollywood Blvd, in Hollywood, California.