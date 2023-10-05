Darius Rucker needed some help from Ed Sheeran to write a love song about his fifth-grade girlfriend. Sheeran proved to be the “Perfect” help on the track.

Rucker spoke to People about his new album, Carolyn's Boy, and about “Sara.” Turns out, Rucker has known Sheeran since the latter opened for Taylor Swift years ago.

“We met then, and I just wanted to write with him. I always wanted to write with him,” Rucker confessed. “I remember writing the first song and he asked me who my first love was, and I said it was my fifth-grade girlfriend. We just started talking about it, and in between every song he'd ask me something, and we'd talk about it, and then when I thought we were done he was like, ‘I've got one more idea, man.'”

He also spoke about the songwriting experience with Sheeran. “Writing that song was so fun because Ed is such an amazing songwriter, but to write a song that's literally about your fifth-grade girlfriend who you haven't seen in 40 years, it was an experience,” Rucker recalled. “It was something that I never thought about writing, and when we did, I was so happy we did because I loved the song, and the song was true.”

While Darius Rucker confirmed that Sara is the name of his fifth-grade love, he's got “no idea” if se's married now. He'd “love to see her again,” he said.

Ed Sheeran just released Autumn Variations, his seventh album. He's also gearing up for his final gig on the “Mathematics” tour in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Carolyn's Boy will be released on October 6.