Davante Adams' reunion with Aaron Rogers on the New York Jets did not go according to plan and they are both expected to move on to what is next. For Adams, that could be a move over to the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Adams discussed the idea of playing for Tomlin in an appearance on the Up and Adams Show.

“Oh, 100%,” Adams said on whether or not he would play for Tomlin. “Anytime you have a coach that's a player's coach and they've got a way with their guys, those type of coaches, whether they coach me or not, always win me over. I've had nothing but respect for him and it's been mutual. He talked to me during some games… Obviously he's a great coach, but a hell of a dude too.”

The Steelers made the playoffs, but were eliminated just as quick. The Baltimore Ravens picked up a 28-14 win over the Steelers in the wild card round on Saturday night.

Adams had a productive 2024 campaign despite the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders – who Adams started the season with – not performing well. He caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. This was the fifth season in a row where Adams crossed the 1,000-yards receiving threshold.

Adding Adams could make a lot of sense for the Steelers who could use more firepower on the offensive side of the ball.

Could Davante Adams return to the Green Bay Packers?

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney would love to see Davante Adams return to Lambeau Field. McKinney responded to the Up & Adams Show's post of Adams' talking about the Packers pursuing Tee Higgins.

Adams was out-standing throughout his eight seasons in Green Bay. Packers quarterback Jordan Love could be an impactful part of Adams' decision process.

Adding Adams could help the Packers get back to the top of the NFC North.