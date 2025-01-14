There was a time not too long ago when Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Mike McCarthy were all together with the Green Bay Packers. They all ended up going their separate ways as McCarthy became the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Rodgers to the New York Jets. Now, Rodgers and Adams are reunited in New York, and there is a chance that McCarthy could be joining them.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways on Monday, and he is now searching for a new job. Perhaps he would fit in well in New York with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. However, who even knows if those two will still be with the Jets next year.

“I don’t know if there is any convincing Aaron of anything,” Adams said during an appearance on Up and Adams. “It’s going to be hard enough convincing me of anything. I think both of us are just trying to figure out where our heads are at and figure out what’s the best move. There’s not as much time as we’d like left, so it’s all very calculated decisions at this point. So we’ve got to take our time and see what makes the most sense.”

Adams seems a little bit surprised that the Cowboys are moving on from McCarthy. He did have success in Dallas as they have had some good teams. However, that is a place where you need to win in the playoffs, and that didn't really happen.

“Mike’s a great coach,” Adams said. “It’s tough when you have a lot of success, you win a lot of games. They are always ready to put everybody on the chopping block basically. You have to win a championship, or at least be up for a championship every three years and if you don’t they talk about getting rid of you.”

This season, the Cowboys did not make the playoffs, and Dallas is now searching for a head coach. It doesn't seem like McCarthy will have too much trouble finding a new job, and who knows, maybe he will end up with the Jets. If that is what Aaron Rodgers wants, then there is a decent chance that it happens.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding all three of these guys as we head into the offseason. Mike McCarthy will be with a new team next season, Davante Adams doesn't know if he will stay with the Jets or go elsewhere, and who knows if Aaron Rodgers will even be playing next season. He has had a long career, and it is clear that he is well past his prime.

This is going to be a big offseason for these three, and it will be interesting to see what they are all up to when the 2025 season rolls around.