With contract negotiations seemingly at a stand-still between the Pittsburgh Steelers and running back Najee Harris, their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round didn't appear to help his case of re-signing, per Taylor Rooks' interview posted by Blitzburgh on X.

“[Najee Harris] closed his media availability with the question that was, ‘Have you put much thought into whether or not you want to stay with the Steelers?' And he said, ‘I have not put much thought into that — at all,' ” Rooks reported.

After being selected with the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has produced four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

While some might consider that less impressive, given the 17-game season, it's nothing to scoff at.

However, even with these 1,000-yard seasons, his future with the team isn't guaranteed.

Not only are the two parties seemingly not close on a contract extension, but Harris Steelers' state following their loss on Wild Card Weekend appeared to frustrate him.

Steelers RB Najee Harris frustrated by locker room chaos after Wild Card loss vs. Ravens

While the dust was still settling after their loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card round, Harris had some internal frustrations that seemed to have boiled over in his media availability on Saturday, as reported by Rooks.

“I think the most interesting comments came from a visibly frustrated Najee Harris, who said that the guys have been saying things in the locker room that he didn’t necessarily want to say on camera,” Rooks said, “but he felt like throughout the losing streak, a lot of guys were letting what the media was saying infiltrate the locker room.”

Since Harris refused to say exactly what players were saying, there's no way of knowing exactly what was said.

However, considering how negative the media can be in their reporting, there's plenty of reason to understand why Harris was frustrated.

And after his three Wild Card exits as a member of the Steelers over four seasons, the former Alabama running back could test free agency, joining a less chaotic team within the locker room.