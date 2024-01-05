The Ayer Cut is no more.

Suicide Squad director David Ayer said he’s done talking about the “Ayer Cut.” In fact, he’s done talking about the film and DC entirely, Comicbook.com reported.

Ayer’s series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) made it clear: “I’m done with DC.”

When a user asked if this meant he would no longer fight to release his own extended version of 2016’s Suicide Squad, he replied, “Nope. Done and done. Very sad. You’ll be fine after a good cry. I feel healthier. It’s a wound that needs to heal.”

Suicide Squad: Ayer Cut

Another fan asked if his changing his mind about the what’s now dubbed the “Ayer Cut” (referencing another DC director, Zack Snyder, due to the campaign to have him release the “Snyder Cut” of 2017’s Justice League) had something to do with James Gunn now being co-CEO of DC Studios, Ayer said, “Nothing about the situation feels good. Studio has no interest in releasing it. It’s time to run and not look back.”

However, yet another fan accused Ayer of being wishy-washy over wanting Suicide Squad’s extended cut released because he has been saying for years that he does want it released.

This prompted the director to respond, “Naw I’m good. Don’t need to be walking around with a begging bowl. Gonna protect my heart more moving forward.”

And when one fan said that the final Suicide Squad cut felt like an “inside job” and nothing like what Ayer would have released himself, he answered, “I got sniped on that one JFK style.”

Suicide Squad’s “missing scenes”

Previously, Ayer had teased that his cut included scenes with Joker (Jared Leto) being more present in the movie as well as a return in the third act. Another is of a romantic scene between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith).

Ayer also wanted to add more backstory moments for the other characters, as well as confirmed deaths on screen that weren’t in the theatrical version. However, he also wanted El Diablo (Jay Hernandez) to survive in the movie. One important scene that Ayer wanted to include was how Joker abused Harley.

In an extensive open letter he posted on X in July 2021, he wrote, “I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

When DC fans were successful in lobbying for the Snyder Cut, the expectation was that Warner Bros. would treat Suicide Squad and Ayer the same way. After all, that lobbying got fans the four-hour extended cut on HBO Max.

However, WB was definitive in its decision to axe the Ayer Cut.

WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in March 2021, “We weon’t be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

This time around, all the lobbying in the world won’t result in any new Suicide Squad cut — Ayer’s or anyone else’s.