Even though it has been years since the release of “Suicide Squad” back in 2016, filmmaker and director David Ayer still holds a grudge to how his film failed due to circumstances that were out of his control.

“That s**t broke me,” said Ayer on the “Real Ones” podcast with Jon Bernthal. “That handed me my ass,” referencing the negative reviews and hate that the movie got.

His original work and shooting of “Suicide Squad” was apparently a lot darker and grittier compared to the way it was portrayed on its official release. Critics and audiences collectively agreed that the film flopped, as it currently holds a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That's pretty bad considering that DC movies have performed well over the years.

“Deadpool opened, and then they never tested Batman v. Superman, so they put the movie out there and they never did a test,” Ayer added. “And they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics, and then it's like, ‘Okay, we're gonna turn David Ayer's dark, soulful movie into a f**king comedy now.'”

To further back his claims that “Suicide Squad” could have been a huge success, during the shoot, Ayer alleged that people mentioned he could “take over DC.”

“And during a time, during Suicide Squad, when the dailies were coming in, people were like ‘oh s**t, maybe Ayer's gonna take over DC,'” Ayer said. “It's Game of Thrones in there. The palace politics were insane.”

There is still hope to those who wanted to see “Suicide Squad” as it should have been made. David Ayer mentioned in the podcast that he still has the original cut.

“They never tested my cut, and the thing is, I have it, I f**king have it, and if I didn't, oh my God…” Ayer shared. “Everyone I've shown the cut has the same reaction: rage. Like, ‘this is the movie we wanted, why didn't we get this?'”

Due to multiple complaints, “Suicide Squad” finally got its reboot as “The Suicide Squad,” which followed a bigger success in comparison to its predecessor as well as more media regarding the topic.