In a recent interview, Victoria Beckham provided insight into her husband, David Beckham's emotional response to Lionel Messi's signing with Inter Miami in July 2023. Victoria recounted the complexity of negotiations and reflected on David's overwhelming joy at securing Messi's signature for the club.
Victoria Beckham shed light on David Beckham's journey as co-owner of Inter Miami, detailing the intricate negotiations that ultimately led to Lionel Messi's arrival at the club. In her interview, Victoria shared, “For years, David and I had been in discussions with Messi's representatives about the possibility of him joining our club. It was a long process, but David was determined to make it happen.”
The anticipation and excitement surrounding Messi's arrival at Inter Miami reached its peak when the news was finally confirmed. Victoria revealed David's emotional reaction, stating, “When David received the news that Lionel Messi had chosen to join, he was overwhelmed with emotion. I've never seen him so happy. It was a surreal moment for our family and for the entire club.”
Despite the challenges and complexities of negotiations, David Beckham remained steadfast in his pursuit of Messi. Victoria emphasized David's determination, saying, “Even though there were obstacles along the way, David never gave up. He was determined to bring Messi to Inter Miami, and his hard work and perseverance paid off.”
Messi's arrival at Inter Miami marked a significant moment for the club and for David Beckham personally. Victoria highlighted the impact of Messi's signing, stating, “Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami was a dream come true for David and for the club. It's a testament to David's vision and dedication to building a successful team.”
As Inter Miami continues to benefit from Messi's presence, Victoria Beckham's insights offer a glimpse into the emotions and motivations behind David Beckham's pursuit of the Argentine superstar. Messi's signing represents a milestone for Inter Miami and a testament to David Beckham's commitment to the club's success.
