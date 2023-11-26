David Benavidez showed his appreciation to boxing legend Mike Tyson after defeating Demetrius Andrade by TKO.

After a decisive TKO victory over Demetrius Andrade, undefeated Super Middleweight contender David Benavidez had a message for boxing legend Mike Tyson, via Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

“I just told Mike Tyson that I love him and thank you so much for the motivation he's given me,” said Benavidez, ESPN's No. 2 boxer at 168 pounds. “It's not every day a boxing legend like Mike Tyson gives people nicknames, so I just want to live up to my name.”

Tyson gave Benavidez the nickname “The Mexican Monster” and Benavidez lived up to it during the Andrade fight, which was stopped after the sixth round when Andrade's corner threw in the towel.

Will Canelo Alvarez fight David Benavidez next?

After such a convincing victory, Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) proved he deserves a shot at Canelo Alvarez. Prior to his win against Demetrius Andrade, Benavidez dominated Caleb Plant in a unanimous decision victory. Benavidez is a favorite to win Fighter of the Year, and is a two-time champion who has never lost in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez last fought in October, where he beat Jermell Charlo by an easy unanimous decision victory. Alvarez retained the undisputed Super Middleweight title.

It's possible that Jermall Charlo, the twin brother of Jermell, will be the next fight for Alvarez instead of Benavidez. Jermall was the original opponent for Alvarez before he withdrew from the fight for personal reasons and his brother stepped in.

Benavidez commented on what's next for him after defeated Andrade.

“I'm going to go up against anybody,” Benavidez said. “Canelo is one option but if he doesn't want to fight me then I want to beat everyone else. That's the bottom line.”