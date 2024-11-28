The Columbus Blue Jackets made David Jiricek the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Jiricek came to the organization with a ton of hype around him. And he even earned an early call-up to the Blue Jackets in his first season as a pro. However, things have not gone as planned for Columbus since the 2022 NHL Draft.

Jiricek has largely struggled to earn ice time at the NHL level. He has shown the ability to succeed in the AHL, at least to some extent. It just hasn't translated to the next level. Things became more complicated once Jiricek publicly revealed his frustrations with being demoted to the Cleveland Monsters.

“I played good hockey in the NHL,” Jiricek told The Athletic back in January. “I’m an NHL player right now. That’s my opinion, that I should be in the NHL right now.

Jiricek has not gained a foothold on Columbus's roster this year. In fact, the Blue Jackets demoted the young rearguard recently as trade rumors around Jiricek intensified. Recent reports have indicated a move could come at any moment. With this in mind, here are two of the best trade destinations for David Jiricek.

The Wild are a reported frontrunner

The Minnesota Wild are off to a hot start in 2024-25. Kirill Kaprizov is a Hart Trophy candidate and one of the best players in the league. And they could make some noise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs should they advance that far.

However, the Wild could certainly use a younger option on the blueline. Four of Minnesota's defensemen are older than 25 years old, and three of them are 32 years old or older. It would make sense for Minnesota to add a young defenseman who can be developed around a solid group of veterans.

Jiricek could emerge as one of the better offensive defensemen on the team in the State of Hockey. If things go to plan, he could become the heir apparent to Jared Spurgeon. The Wild have young players who could interest the Blue Jackets such as Liam Ohgren or Daemon Hunt. Minnesota is certainly a team worth keeping an eye on as these sweepstakes continue heating up.

The Oilers make a lot of sense for David Jiricek

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a less-than-ideal start to the 2024-25 campaign. The Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final last year and nearly won the whole thing. As of now, they hold an 11-9-2 record after 22 games.

The Oilers could certainly use an upgrade on the right side of their defense. Evan Bouchard eats big minutes at the top of Edmonton's lineup. Behind him, Troy Stetcher and Ty Emberson could certainly bring more to the ice. Emberson has helped the penalty kill, but not to an extent that would deter a potential trade.

There is risk in the Oilers trading for Jiricek. The Blue Jackets defenseman is not a defensive force on the ice. In fact, most of his value is tied to his offense. But he has shown that he can defend the ice rather well. And Edmonton has shown they can develop offensive defensemen given Bouchard's 2023-24 performance.

The Oilers are a team looking to right the ship. Edmonton could certainly try and make a big splash to make a definitive statement. Jiricek may not be a “big splash,” but he could prove to be an incredibly effective player for the Oilers.