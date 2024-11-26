It's no secret that trade rumors around Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek are kicking into high gear. Jiricek is currently playing in the American Hockey League as the team figures out its next steps. A trade seems the most likely route for this to go. And fans may not need to wait too long to see something go down.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli appeared on Sportsnet 650 to discuss a variety of topics. The first that came up was the situation around Jiricek. Seravalli noted that his indications are that this will happens sooner rather than later. And he was able to rule out one team that won't land the young Blue Jackets defenseman.

“The phone has been buzzing. It seems like this is a relatively imminent transaction,” Seravalli told Sportsnet 650. “I think the thought is that this is something that could be processed (Monday night).” When asked for an indication of where Jiricek may go, Seravalli responded, “I can tell you not the Vancouver Canucks.”

Which teams are in the running for Blue Jackets' David Jiricek?

Seravalli pumped the brakes on when a David Jiricek trade may happen. He indicated later in his appearance on Sportsnet 650 that a trade may happen within the next 24 to 48 hours. However, he did mention a team that could be interested in his services.

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Philip Tomasino in a deal with the Nashville Predators. Seravalli mentioned that he believed Pittsburgh was a team in the mix for Jiricek. “The Blue Jackets are still going through the evaluation process. I think they've got five to six credible offers on the table that they're working through,” he told Sportsnet 650.

The Penguins are certainly an interesting fit for the former sixth-overall pick. Pittsburgh is looking to get younger, and their trade for Tomasino works within that vision. Jiricek would continue this trend, and they could give him immediate ice time should a move go down.

However, the Penguins are not the only teams in this race. Others such as the Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers could make a move work. All of those teams need an upgrade on the right side of their defense. And they could meet the Blue Jackets' asking price in any deal.

Where David Jiricek goes remains to be seen at this time. However, it appears as if the sweepstakes are entering the final stage. Fans should certainly continue to monitor this situation as it continues to develop over the next few days.