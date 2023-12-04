David Lynch and Emily Stofle are getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage and she is asking for full custody of their daughter.

Stofle filed and is asking for sole and legal custody of their daughter, Lula, who is 11, according to TMZ.

PEOPLE reports that they were married in 2009. Emily starred in Lynch's film Inland Empire and the show Twin Peaks: The Return. They must have hit it off from working together, and eventually, a marriage ensued.

Before Stofle, Lynch was married three times. Peggy Lynch was his wife from 1967 to 1974. Then, Mary Fisk from 1977 to 1987. Finally, it was Mary Sweeney from 2006 to 2007.

Part of the reason for the divorce might be the director spending more time at work than with his family.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, he talked about how busy he is and his thoughts on marriage and kids, according to PEOPLE.

“You gotta be selfish. And it's a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is,” he said. “I did what I had to do. There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions. ”

It seems that ideas aren't always clear to him, and that might include marriage.

“I need to know for myself what things mean and what's going on. Sometimes, I get ideas, and I don't know exactly what they mean. So I think about it and try to figure it out, so I have an answer for myself.”

We'll see what happens in the near future with the Emily Stofle and David Lynch divorce.