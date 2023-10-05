The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has revealed the rating it has given to Dune: Part Two, the highly anticipated second installment to the 2021 Denis Villeneuve film, Dune.

According to the MPA website, the film officially received a PG-13 rating, the same as the 2021 movie as well as the 1984 David Lynch adaptation. The PG-13 rating is due to the “sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language,” CBR reported.

Dune: Part Two is the second half of the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. It explores the journey of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen of Arrakis “while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” the official synopsis read. It added, “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Also returning to the film are Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New actors and characters in the franchise are Christopher Walken, who will be playing Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino. Other additions to the movie are Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the Baron's nephew; Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter; Léa Seydoux as the Bene Gesserit Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as the Fremen warrior Shishakli.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Warner Bros. decided to move the date to March 2024. The restrictions of the SAG-AFTRA strike wouldn't have allowed the cast of Dune to promote and go to press junkets. The studio most likely hoped that the unions would be resolved by next year for the cast to do a full-court press tour of the film.

No further announcements have been made on whether Dune will have another film after 2024. Denis Villeneuve, however, has stated that if her were to make a third film, Dune Messiah is the Herbert novel he would like to adapt.

Dune: Part Two is slated to release on March 15, 2024.