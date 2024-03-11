First time Academy Award-nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph is now a first-time winner for Best Supporting Actress.
Randolph took to the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech. She first thanked her mother for encouraging her to act when she originally just wanted to sing, according to Entertainment Tonight.
“For so long I always wanted to be different. Now I realize, I just need to be myself. And I thank you for seeing me,” she said, arguably a message definitely needed to be heard both this International Women's Month and Mother's Day in the UK.
“I am so grateful to all the women who have been by my side,” the actress added.
Randolph won for her role as Mary Lamb, the kitchen manager at Barton Academy who was grieving the loss of her son in the Vietnam War. The Yale School of Drama graduate has won awards from BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG for this role. The actress is also the 11th Black woman to win an Academy Award for acting.
She previously spoke to The New York times to talk about the script and said, “I understood that she was the aching heartbeat of this movie, and I knew that if I did this, I was going to have to be fearless.”
“I think this is probably the most naked or vulnerable I've ever shown to anyone, and it is out there forever,” Randolph added.
This is the first Academy Award for The Holdovers. It has been nominated for four other categories: film editing, original screenplay (which went to Anatomy of a Fall), best actor for Paul Giamatti and best picture.
