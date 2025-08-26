R&B superstar Usher Raymond made an appearance at the PGA championships this past weekend at the East Lake Golf Club. While on the course, he was seen sporting the new Ralph Lauren Oak Hill collection, specifically the Morehouse College branded apparel.

The new limited-edition Ralph Lauren collection honors Oak Bluffs and HBCU tradition through a partnership with HBCUs Spelman and Morehouse College. Located on the northeastern shore of Martha’s Vineyard, Oak Bluffs has been a popular vacation spot for the African American upper class. Morehouse and Spelman alum served as the designers and inspiration for the collection, showcasing the longstanding traditions of Black excellence.

Usher has been a longtime supporter of HBCUs. Last year during his Super Bowl performance, he invited Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South to perform with him during the Apple Music Halftime Show. They joined Usher to perform a rendition of the hit song “Love In This Club.” Additionally, they played throughout various parts of the halftime show, including the Lil' John and Ludacris performance of “Yeah.”

Later that month Usher was honored by students and lawmakers at Clark Atlanta University. To honor several of his accomplishments during that time, the university celebrated ‘Usher Raymond Appreciation Day’ on campus. That day the city of Atlanta named February 14 as “Usher Raymond Appreciation Day” in Fulton County.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Usher's New Look Foundation, which aims to provide comprehensive programming and engagement to disadvantaged youth, Amazon donated $25,000.The foundation supports students from middle school through college. Officials said that over 55,000 young people have been reached through the initiative.

“For those active participants, they have a 100% high school graduation rate, and 98% of their children actually enroll in college,” said Terreta A. Rodgers, Atlanta Region Amazon Head of Community Affairs. “This is a phenomenal moment.”