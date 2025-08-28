It goes without saying that Paige Bueckers will likely win the WNBA Rookie of the Year. With so much ahead of her, she has already done plenty in her first year as a professional.

However, when asked if she could trade places with anyone in the world, Bueckers mentioned the actress Zendaya.

“If you could trade lives with anyone for one day, who would you choose?”

“Paige Bueckers: “Zendaya.”

"If you could trade lives with anyone for one day, who would you choose?" Paige Bueckers: "Zendaya." (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/VXxjDZRLw0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2025

Zendaya is best known for starting out as a prominent star on The Disney Channel. Since then, she has transitioned into being a venerable actress in the Spiderman trilogy as well as the Dune films. Furthermore, Zendaya has become a fashion trendsetter and is the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Bueckers is chartering her own path on the hardwood. This season, she is averaging 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Additionally, the Wings are a developing young team, with Bueckers being viewed as the future face of the franchise.

Recently, Bueckers set a new franchise rookie record with 143 assists in a season.

The trendsetting style of Paige Bueckers and Zendaya

While there is no direct connection between the two, both women are trendsetters in their own right. When it comes to Bueckers, she has cultivated a fashion identity of her own since her days at UConn.

She has partnered with the designer Dapper Dan for a look with Sherwin-Williams that was later featured in Vogue Magazine. A style Bueckers likes to exude is one that effectively utilizes traditional streetwear.

As for Zendaya, she often likes to experiment and be versatile with her fashion choices. Usually, in conjunction with designer Law Roach, it frequently features a mixture of classic and contemporary styles.

From the hardwood to the red carpet, both Bueckers and Zendaya represent their generation well with a style and poise all their own.