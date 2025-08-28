In 2025, the Buffalo Bills will debut new white-out uniforms, and quarterback Josh Allen has modeled the jerseys for the team.

The Bills posted a picture of Allen wearing the uniform on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Allen is tossing a snow football to match the “Cold Front” uniform. They will wear the new uniform on October 5, 2025, against the New England Patriots as part of the “Rivalries” series.

The Bills' signature red is not on the jerseys and pants. Instead, the numbers are buffalo on the logo are filled with a metallic grey. Ice patterns run down the sides of players' legs. The facemask is also solid white.

On the Bills' website, they broke down the new uniform further. “The ‘Cold Front' uniform is more than a look — it's the city's DNA stitched into fabric,” they teased. “When you think Buffalo Bills football, you think ice in the air, grit in the soul, and a city that thrives in the cold. It's not just iconic. It's Buffalo.”

“Every trace of red has been stripped away to unleash the heart of a Buffalo winter,” they said, teasing the symbolic meaning of the uniform. “Red means warmth — and there's no warmth here. This uniform is forged from snow, ice, and the unforgiving cold. It doesn't just represent winter… it is winter.”

When will Josh Allen and the Bills debut the “Cold Front” uniforms?

Fans will have to wait until Week 5 of the 2025 season to see the Bills' new jerseys in action. They will host their divisional rival Patriots on that day. It is a Sunday Night Football matchup between the rivals.

Currently, it does not appear the Bills will wear that at any other time. Perhaps they will find a way to implement them into the rotation every year.

Hopefully, the new jerseys bring the Bills luck in their matchup with the Patriots. They split their games against the Patriots in 2024 (Allen did not play in the second outing).

The Bills are hoping to make it to the Super Bowl in 2025. They were on the cusp of it, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs again in the AFC Championship.

Allen is coming off his first NFL MVP honor. He threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions in the regular season. He also rushed for 531 yards and a dozen touchdowns.