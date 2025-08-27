When in Manchester, England, the hometown of Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher, it's natural to want to break out in song, as WWE Superstar Sami Zayn did during a live event.

WWE held an untelevised live event at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Zayn teamed up with CM Punk and Penta to take on Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Afterward, the babyface team stood in the ring. Zayn introduced “Don't Look Back in Anger” from Oasis' (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album. “I'm going to start this off, and I hope you can finish it,” Zayn told the Manchester crowd.

He then began the song, singing, “Slip inside the eye of your mind,” before leaving the rest to the crowd. They then built up to the chorus, and Zayn hyped them up, saying, “Everybody from the bottom of your lungs!”

Zayn is an Oasis fan. After the August 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Zayn was set to fly to Dublin, Ireland, to see Oasis' farewell tour. However, fate would not have it that way.

I was going to fly to Dublin immediately after Smackdown to see @oasis but my flight got canceled, I drove home, stopped at a Target on the way home, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/4ZY02UBOut — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 17, 2025

“I was going to fly to Dublin immediately after SmackDown to see [Oasis] but my flight got canceled, I drove home, stopped at a Target on the way home, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt,” Zayn wrote.

Oasis' recent Manchester shows

After starting their long-awaited reunion tour in Cardiff, Wales, Oasis performed five sold-out shows at Heaton Park in Manchester, England. It was a homecoming show for the band, and a fitting stop on their tour.

They have since wrapped up the initial European leg of their tour. Oasis just finished their first stop on the North American leg of the tour. They played two shows in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Their next stops will be in Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Pasadena, California; and Mexico City, Mexico.

Then, Oasis will return to London, England, for two more shows at Wembley Stadium. The tour will conclude with shows in Asia, Australia, and South America.