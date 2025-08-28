There was a cast reunion for The Office stars at the premiere of Peacock's spin-off series, The Paper.

The Hollywood Reporter captured some of the arrivals of stars of The Office at The Paper's premiere. Of course, Oscar Nuñez, who returns as Oscar in the new spin-off series, was present.

Other notable names include Creed Bratton, who played a fictionalized version of himself in The Office; Paul Lieberstein, who was an executive producer, showrunner, and writer in addition to playing Toby in The Office, was there, too. Kate Flannery and Ellie Kemper, who played Meredith and Erin in The Office, respectively, also hit the red carpet.

Will any of The Office's stars show up in The Paper spin-off?

It is currently unknown if any stars of The Office will return in The Paper. Nuñez is the only confirmed actor to return, reprising his role of Oscar Martinez.

Otherwise, The Paper will feature an all new set of cast members. Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Inpacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key star in the new spin-off series.

The Paper follows a declining Midwestern newspaper called the Toledo Truth-Teller. Ned Sampson (Gleeson) is recruited as the new editor-in-chief of the newspaper. The documentary crew travels to Toledo, Ohio, to follow their efforts to revive the outlet.

Originally, The Paper was going to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with a few episodes before dropping new episodes weekly. However, Peacock has decided to release it in a binge model, releasing all 10 episodes on September 4.

Greg Daniels returns as one of the creators of The Paper alongside Michael Koman. They both serve as executive producers of the spin-off. Also returning are Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant — who created the British version of The Office — along with Howard Klein and Ben Silverman.

The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. Now, over a dozen years later, The Paper will premiere on NBC's Peacock streaming service.