She wears short skirts, she wears t-shirts, she's cheer captain, and Taylor Swift was definitely on the bleachers for the football game between Nebraska and Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

Well, not exactly the bleachers. Swift's in her usual suite with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who played for Cincinnati. But you get the point.

It's the first public appearance of Swift and Kelce after getting engaged, which melted the hearts of every single human being in the Milky Way.

Swift has become quite the football fan since she started dating Kelce in 2023. She has regularly attended the home games of the Chiefs, including their back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

As expected, her attendance in the game between the Cornhuskers and the Bearcats had fans going bonkers.

“I can’t believe I’m watching Nebraska versus Cincinnati football to see Taylor Swift,” said @tearmstrong4.

“Can Taylor Swift play offense for Cincinnati?” asked @DerekDuke25.

“I love seeing ‘Taylor Swift' and ‘Cincinnati' in the same sentence,” added @serffcourt, while reposting a video of the award-winning singer sipping a drink from her suite.

I love seeing “Taylor Swift” and “Cincinnati” in the same sentence https://t.co/uNiVphenuB — doctor worm (@serffcourt) August 29, 2025

“We are just steps away from Taylor Swift turning the Cincinnati Bearcats around with game-changing NIL. Just think on that for a minute,” wrote @acmcfad3.

“Is Travis Kelce dragging Taylor Swift to a Nebraska-Cincinnati game spousal abuse?” joked @BrosephSZN.

“Imagine telling someone three years ago that Taylor Swift would be in attendance as a fan at a Thursday night Nebraska-Cincinnati game,” commented @THE_Lizbreen.

Not everyone was happy, though, with some saying the game's broadcast turned into a reality show about Swift and Kelce.

The 35-year-old Kelce starred for Cincinnati from 2009 to 2012, winning three Big East titles, before being drafted by the Chiefs as the 63rd overall pick in 2013. His older brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, who also attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium, also suited up for the Bearcats.

As of writing, Nebraska is leading Cincinnati, 13-3.