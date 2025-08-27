Even after being named NFL MVP for the first time and once again reaching the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is continuing to “evolve,” thanks to a clip of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, the reigning MVP revealed that a clip of one of Lee's movies resonated with him earlier in the offseason.

“The master is asking, What technique are you thinking about?” Allen remembered. “And he’s like, I’m not thinking about a technique. So it’s getting to that point where it is not a technique. It’s something that just … it’s autonomously happening. And still trying to rep these drills and understanding—wide base, get my left foot open, keep my left shoulder closed, and turn through it—and eventually at some point it becomes muscle memory and I won’t even have to worry about it.”

Some of the changes he has made include one with his phone. He tries to put it down well before falling asleep in bed. His diet is another thing he has adjusted.

Will Josh Allen lead the Bills to a Super Bowl in 2025?

After missing the playoffs in his first season with the Bills, Allen has led them to the postseason in the following six seasons. They have reached the AFC Championship Game twice, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs both times.

So, they have been close, but they have not made it to the big game. Allen will turn 30 before the 2026 season, and he is in the midst of his prime. So, the time is now to take his game to the next level.

Allen is coming off his first-ever NFL MVP award. He was also named to the Second-team All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl for his 2024 campaign.

For the first time since his second year in the league, Allen did not throw for over 4,000 yards in 2024. However, he threw 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions (one-third of his 2023 total). He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Bills went 13-4 with Allen under center in 2024. They beat the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card and Divisional Round games. They then lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, marking Allen's fourth postseason loss to the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.