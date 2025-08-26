The sports and entertainment world received a jolt on Tuesday with the news of music superstar Taylor Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. While thousands, if not millions, of people have congratulated the two on their pending nuptials, the couple also received warm wishes from a slightly unexpected source. According to ABC News on Instagram, United States president Donald Trump wished the power couple “a lot of luck.”

“President Trump commented on the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during his cabinet,” posted the news organization on Tuesday afternoon. “‘I think he's a great player, I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.'”

Trump's well wishes were among the most notable comments about the engagement. As Kelce and the Chiefs look to make a return to the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive season, the regular season quickly approaches. Kansas City will start its defense of the AFC Championship in Brazil a week from Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Chiefs can get off to a strong start against their division rivals, it would bode well for their chances at yet another run at the Lombardi Trophy. Will the Kelce-Swift engagement affect the team at all? Or will it continue to be business as usual?

Chiefs look to return to Super Bowl for fourth straight season

Despite the exciting development in the lives of Kelce and Swift, it will almost certainly be business as usual. This season could be Kelce's final campaign, especially if the Chiefs come out in top in the Super Bowl. The former Cincinnati Bearcat is already considered to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Even at 35, the impact that the tight end has on the Kansas City offense is still very tangible.

In just a few days, the Chiefs will once again lock in on reaching heights that only two other franchises have hit. Three titles in four years have only been accomplished by the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. If Kelce and his teammates are able to do that at Super Bowl LX in February, would he ride off into the sunset with Swift? If so, there might not be a better ending to an NFL career than that.