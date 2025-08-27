Tom Brady had a few restrictions put on him last season as a Fox analyst, as he wasn't able to attend production meetings with coaches and players since he has an ownership stake with the Las Vegas Raiders. It looks like the league has changed its mind, and the ban is officially lifted, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

“The NFL will allow Tom Brady, Fox Sports’ top TV game analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, to take part in production meetings with coaches and teams this season, sources briefed on the decision told The Athletic,” Marchand wrote.

“In Brady’s rookie broadcasting year, he was banned from these information-gathering sessions for nearly the whole season. The rules were in place due to his ownership stake. The NFL relented for the Super Bowl,” Marchand continued.

The league originally did not want Brady to get information from other teams in those production meetings and share the information with the Raiders. Even though Brady wasn't in the meetings last season, he was still able to get the information from other members of the crew so he would have talking points during the broadcast.

Brady still has some restrictions that he must honor. Though he can be in production meetings now, he still can't attend team practices.

Brady started his broadcast journey in 2024, and some would say that it went well for him. During the Super Bowl, Brady received a lot of praise for how he called the game, and he probably felt more comfortable in that situation because he was able to attend the production meetings, and he had experience playing in those big games.

It seems like Brady can only improve now with some of the bans lifted, and it will be interesting to see how his second year in the league goes.