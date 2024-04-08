In the wake of NCAA Tournament success, coaches Dawn Staley of South Carolina, winner of the 2024 championship game, and Lisa Bluder of Iowa are advocating for increased financial backing for women's basketball programs, citing the sport's growth and revenue-generating potential.
As the NCAA women's tournament unfolded with record viewership and fan engagement, a long-standing issue has resurfaced with a fervent call for action from two of the game's most respected coaches. The crux of their message: It's time for women's basketball to be recognized for its financial contributions and for the teams to be rewarded accordingly.
NCAA President Charlie Baker has indicated that unit distribution, a financial reward system similar to that of the men's tournament, is targeted to begin in the 2024-25 season. Currently, women's programs do not receive such benefits, a discrepancy that has drawn criticism and sparked debates about equality.
Staley, a vocal advocate for the game's value, stressed the significance of the revenue generated during the NCAA tournament, pointing out the $170 million that the 68 women's teams could share.
“You look at what the 68 teams are going to divide up, I think I saw $170 million between the 68 teams,” Staley said per Andre Adelson of ESPON. “When you start bringing in revenue like that, it will move your campus in a different direction when it comes to women. So we've got to fight for that.”
Lisa Bluder agrees with Dawn Staley
Bluder echoed Staley's sentiments, questioning the delay in implementing unit distribution and pushing for a faster pace in effecting these changes, emphasizing the need to capitalize on the current momentum and growth of the game.
“I know we're going to get units coming up here pretty soon. That can't come soon enough,” Bluder said. “Why are we waiting to put that in? Let's do it now. Why wait? I think change has to happen a little bit quicker than what — they want to move.”
The proposed change comes on the heels of a lucrative new eight-year contract with ESPN for broadcasting rights, which prominently includes women's basketball. The move is seen as an acknowledgment of the sport's rising profile and as a direct consequence of the increased financial benefits the tournament brings.
While the finance committee of the NCAA has marked the 2024-25 season for this rollout following the ESPN deal, further discussions and a full Division I membership vote are necessary to iron out the distribution details.
The push for financial support is not without merit. Record-breaking viewership numbers, such as the 14.2 million who tuned in for the Elite Eight game between UConn and Iowa, and unprecedented attendance for the tournament's early rounds, are indicative of a sport on the rise. It suggests that women's basketball is not only growing but is a significant player in the collegiate sports landscape. Numbers haven't been released yet for the title game between South Carolina and Iowa, but it is expected that it will also break viewership records.