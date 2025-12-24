Texas Longhorns delivered a comfortable result on the scoreboard Monday night, but head coach Sean Miller made it clear afterward that the performance itself fell well short of expectations.

Despite a 94-71 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at the Moody Center, Miller used his postgame remarks to issue a sharp critique of his team’s defensive focus and overall accountability. The coach did not mince words when evaluating what he saw from his team, particularly on the defensive end.

“It was our worst performance of the season,” said Miller, via Joe Cook of Inside Texas. “And when I say that, I'm leaning heavily towards the defensive end. We have to be able to be better.” Miller emphasized that Texas has established internal expectations, adding, “Everybody uses the words, the standard, we have one. And when it's not met, it's not just okay.”

Miller’s comments reflected frustration with inconsistent effort and execution, explaining that accountability starts at the top.

“At some point from an accountability, me as a coach, our staff, individual players, This deal's about getting better,” the coach added.

The Longhorns allowed the Hawks to shoot efficiently from the floor and from three-point range, while also sending them to the free-throw line repeatedly in the second half. While Miller also connected defensive intensity to team mindset.

“I've just never seen a team that you say, man, they play with amazing effort and they're selfish.” He expanded on that idea by explaining how unselfish play impacts defense, adding, “So, I think when you're an unselfish group, you're able to give more of yourself. You're able to be a better overall defensive team, be able to play with more intensity.”

Offensively, Texas was led by sophomore center Matas Vokietaits, who scored a game-high 22 points, and Jordan Pope added 21 points, while Tramon Mark and Dailyn Swain provided steady contributions.

Texas will now turn its attention to SEC play, returning from the holiday break to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in its conference opener on Jan. 3, a matchup that will quickly test whether Miller’s message resonates.